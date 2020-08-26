State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $102.21 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,704 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $102,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,301,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,825,145. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $292.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.85. The company has a market cap of $702.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.