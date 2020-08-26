State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $96.51 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Linde worth $96,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.88. 844,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,040. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $254.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

