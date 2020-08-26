State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 149,809 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,809 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $104,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.15.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,078. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

