State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 36,736 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.38% of Iqvia worth $104,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Iqvia by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 12.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,053,694 shares of company stock worth $485,942,584. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQV traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.52. The stock had a trading volume of 719,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.64.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

