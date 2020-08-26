State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.88% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $114,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,463,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $902,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,906,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,896,000 after acquiring an additional 248,332 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,160,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,552,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.90. The stock had a trading volume of 794,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,861. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

