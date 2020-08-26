State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 35,537 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,537 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.17% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $137,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,748 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,672 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,729,000 after acquiring an additional 875,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 279.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 864,632 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.12.

FIS stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.89. 3,264,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,414. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,848.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.