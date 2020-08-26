State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 87,050 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,050 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.19% of Global Payments worth $96,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,451 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after acquiring an additional 799,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 59.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,118,000 after acquiring an additional 745,294 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,501,000 after acquiring an additional 725,797 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.18. 1,849,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 118.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.19.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

