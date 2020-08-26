Status Price Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Ethfinex, OTCBTC and Tidex. In the last week, Status has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $135.09 million and $102.18 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00133215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.48 or 0.01676756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00195110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00153902 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Gatecoin, DDEX, Bittrex, ABCC, TOPBTC, Liqui, Neraex, Koinex, Poloniex, Ovis, Livecoin, OOOBTC, IDCM, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, LATOKEN, IDAX, ChaoEX, DEx.top, BigONE, DragonEX, Gate.io, IDEX, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Kucoin, CoinTiger, GOPAX, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Tidex, Kyber Network, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

