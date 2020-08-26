Steem (STEEM) Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Steem has a total market cap of $88.68 million and $4.38 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002081 BTC on popular exchanges including RuDEX, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX and Binance. During the last week, Steem has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,479.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.77 or 0.02411021 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00659307 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003931 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000546 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 388,128,913 coins and its circulating supply is 371,154,819 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, RuDEX, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Binance, Bithumb, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

