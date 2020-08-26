Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $405.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INTU. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.24.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $336.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.29. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $337.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 11.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Intuit by 8.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in Intuit by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 26.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

