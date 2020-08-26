Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) to Hold

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

WMGI opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $143,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $28,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,541 shares of company stock worth $462,749. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

