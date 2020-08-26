Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 26th (AAWW, ACIW, ALGN, ALLO, APLT, APPS, ARLP, AVDL, BNFT, BPMC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 26th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

