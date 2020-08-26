Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 26th (FIS, FISV, FLT, FVRR, GPN, GRWG, MA, PYPL, SQ, UPWK)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, August 26th:

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR). MKM Partners issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

