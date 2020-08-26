Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,033 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,526% compared to the average daily volume of 125 put options.

PLAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE:PLAN opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,117,695.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,846,049.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,489,305.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,699 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,819,000 after purchasing an additional 421,430 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. AXA boosted its stake in Anaplan by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,001,000 after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.