StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 570 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.54.

NVDA stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $510.92. 8,004,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,686,603. The firm has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $516.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

