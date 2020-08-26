StoneX Group Inc. Buys 790 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $306,717,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,354.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,659,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,321 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,639. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $176.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

