StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after buying an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after buying an additional 2,450,049 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,439,500,000 after buying an additional 640,654 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,073,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,451,838. The company has a market cap of $246.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

