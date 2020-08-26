Storm (STORM) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.96 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Storm has a market cap of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Coinnest and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00134003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.01675862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00194819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00151795 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinrail, YoBit, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bitbns, Radar Relay, WazirX, Coinnest and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

