Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 5,372 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,871,000 after acquiring an additional 255,212 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,407,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,776,000 after acquiring an additional 133,081 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,321. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.