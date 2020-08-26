Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 5,599 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,061,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,735. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

