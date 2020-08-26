Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,952,000 after buying an additional 2,058,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,710,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,078 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,770,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 991,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. 7,857,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

