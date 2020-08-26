Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.00

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.00 and traded as low as $19.90. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 3,303 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRS)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

