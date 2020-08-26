Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Trading Up 5.1%

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)’s share price was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.98 and last traded at $74.92. Approximately 687,184 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 293,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.29.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.70%.

In other news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $55,458.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,120 shares in the company, valued at $993,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip Widman sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $305,675.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,819 shares of company stock worth $3,350,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.