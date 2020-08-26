Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.0% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,803,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.51. 2,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

