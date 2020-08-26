Summit Financial LLC Buys 175,686 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4,481.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $36,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.99. The stock had a trading volume of 53,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,855. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $232.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.