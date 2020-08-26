Summit Financial LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,273,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.04. 87,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.