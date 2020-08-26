Summit Financial LLC Has $27.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $27,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 94,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,524. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.47.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

