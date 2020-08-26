Summit Financial LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 40,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 80,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.58. 7,409,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

