Summit Financial LLC Sells 46,389 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 127,087 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,901,000 after buying an additional 205,759 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 119,842 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. 323,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,416,471. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

