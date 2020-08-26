Sun Life Financial INC Acquires 1,427 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 0.3% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after purchasing an additional 639,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after purchasing an additional 227,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,125,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.54. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

