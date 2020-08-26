Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 4,932 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.5% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,527,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $139,683,000 after buying an additional 144,063 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 161,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,402 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,153. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $103.29. The firm has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.