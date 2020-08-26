Suncoast Equity Management Buys 535 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.4% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $44.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,652.38. 3,993,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,520.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,385.20. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,614.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.