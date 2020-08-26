Suncoast Equity Management Buys 6,926 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Nike makes up 4.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $23,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after buying an additional 1,489,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,467,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,933,907. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $112.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,356 shares of company stock worth $28,789,215 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

