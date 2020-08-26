Suncoast Equity Management Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 4.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,900,000 after buying an additional 248,400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reduced their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.01. The stock had a trading volume of 845,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,811. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

