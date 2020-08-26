Suncoast Equity Management Grows Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 6.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $33,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Paypal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Paypal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Paypal by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,311,701.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,381 shares of company stock worth $20,434,905. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.08. The company has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $205.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.