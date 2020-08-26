Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Up 4.8%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 11,569,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 6,342,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

