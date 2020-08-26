Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110,960 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.82% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $52,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHO. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Shares of SHO opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

