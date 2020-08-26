Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 3,831,639 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,242,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

SUNW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 102.20% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunworks Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

