Super Zero (SERO) Market Capitalization Tops $25.00 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00082976 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00277347 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040021 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001771 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006769 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010032 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

