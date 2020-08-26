Suretly (SUR) Price Tops $0.45

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 44.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Suretly has a market cap of $105,158.53 and approximately $6,006.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suretly has traded up 44% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00003892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $642.94 or 0.05604855 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031695 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049032 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.