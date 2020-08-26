Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Up 7.4%

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.12. 1,047,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 303,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSSS. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $218.98 million and a PE ratio of 110.69.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.50. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 440.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sutter Rock Capital Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Sutter Rock Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $376,800.00. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,866,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 236,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,851 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.