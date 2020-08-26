SVB Leerink Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $110.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.