Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.44

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and traded as high as $16.51. Swedbank shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.

Swedbank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

