Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Franklin Electric worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after buying an additional 1,243,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 517,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

FELE stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $192,438.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $424,641.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $643,862 over the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

