Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.14 and a beta of 1.63. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $62.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,728,205.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.