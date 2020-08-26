Swiss National Bank Has $5 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,067 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of First Hawaiian worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 541,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 279,754 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

