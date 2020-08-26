Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.20

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.20 and traded as high as $23.50. Symantec shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 6,278,853 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

About Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.