Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €85.00 by Barclays

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.28% from the stock’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €115.30 ($135.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €109.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €97.22. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

