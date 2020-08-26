Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells $2,041,636.87 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total transaction of $2,041,636.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,185. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $216.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 625.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.2% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

