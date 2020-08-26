SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $169,106,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $79,981,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

